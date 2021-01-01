Raj Anadak reacts to affair with Moonmoon Datta: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Raj Anadakat reacts angrily to the alleged affair of Munad Datta alias Babitaji Share Post-

Moonmoon Dutta and Raj Anadakat, who are playing the role of Babita in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, are currently very angry. It was recently reported that these two stars are dating each other. While Munmun Dutta was angry over the recent reports, now Raj Anadkat has also expressed his displeasure.

Raj Anadkat reacted on social media after getting angry with co-star Moonmoon Datta. Raj Anadkat shared a post on his Instagram account.



‘Keep your energy elsewhere, it will pay off’

In it, he writes, ‘Anyone who writes about me, I want to tell them how badly the’ scandalous’ lies you have made about me can affect my life, just think about it. And pretty much without my permission. As much as there are creative people, please use your energy elsewhere. It will be more beneficial for you. May God give them wisdom.

Read: ‘Babita ji’ Munmun Datta ‘Tappu’ angry over Raj Anadakat’s affair, said – I feel ashamed



A few days ago, it was reported that Raj Anadkat, who is playing the role of Tappu in ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, is dating co-star Moonmoon Dutta. It was claimed that their affair has been going on for many years and everyone on the set is aware of it.

Moonmoon said – I am ashamed to call myself an Indian girl

On hearing such news, Moonmoon Datta also got angry and wrote angrily on Instagram, ‘For all the common people, I had very good expectations from you but you are the confusion spread in the comment section, the so-called educated people. Also, it shows that we are a backward thinking society. Women are constantly humiliated for their age and relationships just for your pleasure. Then even a person may reach a state of mental disorder during your consumption.

He further wrote in the post, ‘13 years of entertainment but it didn’t take you even 13 minutes to raise some respect. So the next time you become depressed or commit suicide, stop and think about whether your words will force a person to take such a step. Today I am ashamed to call myself an Indian girl.