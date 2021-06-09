Raj and DK address issue of brownface in The Family Man 2; claim it was to get Samantha's character 'right'

The Family Man 2 creators Raj and DK not too way back addressed the outrage in direction of Samantha Akkineni’s character Raji, aka Rajyalakshmi Sekaran, being portrayed in brownface. In an interview with Movie Companion, the duo defined that the choice to display screen her lots of shades darker than her normal pores and skin tone turn out to be as soon as taken to “accumulate the character ethical.”

They added that they did not bag an actor of “a selected shuffle” to play the position each. Raj talked about they needed Samantha to play “that motion girl who who can land the punch; somebody who might effectively maybe be bodily match and bag on a man double her dimension,” who had no time to heart of consideration on class.

“This whole factor comes in the context of class, in the event you might effectively maybe be trying to convey dusky pores and skin is not mental and magnificent pores and skin is mental… This is not that context, quantity one. There is not any context of pores and skin class on this. We’re all shades of brown. Now, the premise is that if every is a shade of brown, so or not it’s not about getting a selected shuffle to play this (character). Or not it’s not a shuffle factor each. These are the 2 contexts the place it needs to be appeared down upon, and that is the place the elemental space is. And we’re well responsive to it; or not it’s not like we’re irresponsible filmmakers, to propagate one factor of that sort,” talked about Raj.

DK talked about that Samantha had expert for 3 months, realized martial arts and even realized a selected dialect of Tamil for the position. “Now add to that the thought that of hair, make-up and costume, that’s the general character that we’re presenting. This is the character of Raji; she seems to be a selected blueprint, she walks a selected blueprint, and he or she’s a killing machine, and that is all there might effectively be to it,” talked about the filmmaker.

Beforehand, actors like Hrithik Roshan (in Dapper 30), Bhumi Pednekar (in Bala), Ranveer Singh (in Gully Boy), Alia Bhatt (in Udta Punjab) have been criticised for being portrayed in brownface.

The Family Man, led by Manoj Bajpayee, additionally stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha.