Raj Babar was fond of acting since childhood

Bollywood actor Raj Babbar was born on 23 June 1952 in Tundla village, Uttar Pradesh. She fond of acting since childhood Were. That’s why he made acting his career and with this he His own identity in the political journey Made.

Such was the relation with Smita Patil-

By the way, Raj Babbar married Nadira Zaheer. but later he Fell in love with actress Smita Patil. Both had also worked together in the film Bheegi Palak. However, during this time they also had two children. But despite this he decide to marry smita had done Both were also in live-in for a long time. But after the death of Smita Patil, Raj Babbar returned to his wife. Smita Patil’s son’s name is Prateek Babbar. At the same time, Nadira’s children are Juhi and Arya Babbar.

The beginning of the film journey with Kissa Kursi-

In 1977, Raj Babbar got his break in Bollywood with Kissa Kursi. He was accompanied by Reena Roy in this film. Although their identity 1980 film Insaaf Ka Tarazu Got it from He became very popular with this film. His role in this film was that of a rapist. that the film heroine shoots. Raj played all kinds of characters in his film career.

Raj Babbar is counted among the prominent leaders-

Raj Babbar is counted among the senior leaders of Congress. He has been a member of Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha. he started his studies Faiz A Aam Inter College Agra from, he did in the art of color National School of Drama New Delhi Graduated from

This is how Babbar came in the political discussion-

Raj Babbar first came into the political discussion then. When he said in 2013 that a man in Mumbai Food for 12 rupees can eat. During this he also said that India’s Poor man’s two meals 28 and 32 rupees I can eat. However, after this he also expressed regret for his statement.