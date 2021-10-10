raj babbar support shah rukh khan: Aryan Khan Drugs case: Raj Babbar has also sided with Shah Rukh Khan in Aryan Khan drugs case.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB for having a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai. Aryan Khan is currently in judicial custody for 14 days and Arthur Road Jail. However, during this period, all the celebrities in the industry have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Now veteran Bollywood actor and Congress leader Raj Babbar has backed Shah Rukh Khan.

In support of Shah Rukh Khan, Raj Babbar wrote on his Twitter handle, ‘He came here and faced things and achieved success. I have known Shah Rukh Khan for a long time and I know that difficulties cannot move his soul. The world is teaching through the hard work of his son. I know the son of a warrior will definitely fight back. My blessings to that young man.



Before Raj Babbar, Shekhar Suman has spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan. Shekhar Suman tweeted, ‘My mind is with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. As a father I can better understand the situation I am facing at the moment. In any case, it is not easy for parents to go through such hardships and trials. Shekhar Suman wrote in another tweet, ‘When I lost my 11-year-old son, AYUSH Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally. I was shooting in Filmcity at the time. Shah Rukh Khan came on the set and hugged me and he mourned. It hurts me a lot at the moment to think about the pain he’s going through as a father.

It is worth noting that Raj Babbar and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in the film ‘Maya Memsab’ in 1993. Raj Babbar’s son Pratik Babbar was a drug addict. A few years ago, Pratik Babbar confessed to drug addiction that he started taking drugs at the age of 13.