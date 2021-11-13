raj-becomes-first-indian-women-cricketer-to-receive-major-dhyanchand-khel-ratna-award-along-with-sunil-chhetri-neeraj-chopra-shikhar-dhawan-gets-arjun-award – Khel Ratna 12 players including Mithali Raj, Neeraj Chopra and Sunil Chhetri became the first female cricketer to get the country’s highest sports honor

Mithali Raj has become the first woman cricketer in the country to receive the Khel Ratna Award. Before him, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli have received this honor from the world of cricket. Shikhar Dhawan was also honored with the Arjuna Award this year.

President Ram Nath Kovind honored women cricketer Mithali Raj, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Paralympic para athletes with the country’s highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna. Mithali Raj has become the fifth cricketer in the country and the first woman cricketer to have been given this honour. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli have received this honor.

For the first time, 12 sportspersons were honored with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sports honour, in a program organized at the Durbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Most of the award winners had performed well in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was organized online last year but this time it was organized as usual at Rashtrapati Bhavan in a grand manner. Along with Mithali Raj, the golden boy of Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra was the main attraction of the ceremony.

He was greeted with thunderous applause when he went to receive the award at this specially organized ceremony. Chopra was the first among the players to receive the Khel Ratna. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, his predecessor Kiren Rijiju and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Apart from the 23-year-old who won the Olympic gold medal in javelin throw, Olympic bronze medalist men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Olympic silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and women’s cricket Team captain Mithali was also honored with the country’s highest sports award.

Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to receive the Khel Ratna. Apart from this, Tokyo Paralympic gold medalist Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Sumit Antil (Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Badminton), Krishna Nagar (Badminton) and Manish Narwal (Shooting) were also given the Khel Ratna.

Apart from 12 Khel Ratna, 35 sportspersons were awarded Arjuna Award this year. The main reason for this was the best performance so far in the Olympics (seven medals) and Paralympics (19 medals). India’s star cricketer and left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan was honored with the Arjuna Award.

The ceremony is traditionally held every year on August 29, the birthday of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, but was postponed to include players who have performed well in the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Khel Ratna award carries a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, a medal and a certificate of honour. The Arjuna Award carries a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, a bronze statuette and a certificate of honour.