Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Raj and DK’s comedy-thriller Netflix series Rajkummar Rao Finals – Big Budget Preparation

Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix

Director duo Raj and DK lately introduced their next series, wherein Rajkummar Rao would be the lead actor. That is Raj-DK and Rajkumar’s second collaboration after the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. Giving particulars in regards to the series, Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram – “An thrilling begin. I really feel so thrilled to be working with this proficient couple.”

A supply reveals, “The comedy-thriller series will likely be made on a grand scale and will convey to life the by no means-earlier than-seen avatar of Rajkumar. The series will stream on Netflix.”

Rajkummar Rao is all set to stun the viewers this 12 months with the discharge of Badhaai Do, Hit: The First Case, Moody’s alongside Monica O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha. By signing Raj and DK’s next, the actor will discover one other style. He’s excited to foray into the varied cinema world with all his upcoming initiatives.

On the similar time, speaking about producer-director duo Raj and DK, their fan following with Amazon Prime Video’s well-known series ‘The Household Man’ has turn into wonderful. Folks are actually eagerly ready for the next mission of this pair.

At current, the title of Rajkummar Rao’s series has not been finalized, but when stories are to be believed, Adarsh ​​Gaurav and Dulquer Salmaan are additionally locked within the series alongside with Rajkumar. The series has gone on the ground.

english abstract Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram to announce his thrilling new collaboration with the director duo Raj & DK. It is going to be a comedy thriller series for Netflix.

Story first revealed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 13:25 [IST]