Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Rajkummar Rao Finals in DK’s Comedy-Thriller Netflix Series – Big Budget Preparation

Director duo Raj and DK not too long ago introduced their next sequence, which may have Rajkummar Rao in the lead. That is Raj-DK and Rajkumar’s second collaboration after the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. Giving particulars concerning the sequence, Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram – “An thrilling begin. I really feel so thrilled to be working with this proficient couple.”

A supply reveals, “The comedy-thriller sequence can be made on a grand scale and can deliver to life the by no means-earlier than-seen avatar of Rajkumar. The sequence will stream on Netflix.”

Rajkummar Rao is all set to stun the viewers this 12 months with the discharge of Badhaai Do, Hit: The First Case, Moody’s alongside Monica O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha. By signing Raj and DK’s next, the actor will discover one other style. He’s excited to foray into the various cinema world with all his upcoming initiatives.

On the identical time, speaking about producer-director duo Raj and DK, their fan following with Amazon Prime Video’s well-known sequence ‘The Household Man’ has change into wonderful. Individuals at the moment are eagerly ready for the next mission of this pair.

At current, the title of Rajkummar Rao’s sequence has not been finalized, but when studies are to be believed, Adarsh ​​Gaurav and Dulquer Salmaan are additionally locked in the sequence alongside with Rajkumar. The sequence has gone on the ground.

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 13:25 [IST]