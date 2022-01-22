Entertainment

Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Rajkummar Rao Finals in DK’s Comedy-Thriller Netflix Series – Big Budget Preparation

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Rajkummar Rao Finals in DK’s Comedy-Thriller Netflix Series – Big Budget Preparation
Written by admin
Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Rajkummar Rao Finals in DK’s Comedy-Thriller Netflix Series – Big Budget Preparation

Raj & DK teams up with Rajkummar Rao for their next big budget comedy-thriller for Netflix | Rajkummar Rao Finals in DK’s Comedy-Thriller Netflix Series – Big Budget Preparation

breadcrumb
Information

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Director duo Raj and DK not too long ago introduced their next sequence, which may have Rajkummar Rao in the lead. That is Raj-DK and Rajkumar’s second collaboration after the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. Giving particulars concerning the sequence, Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram – “An thrilling begin. I really feel so thrilled to be working with this proficient couple.”

A supply reveals, “The comedy-thriller sequence can be made on a grand scale and can deliver to life the by no means-earlier than-seen avatar of Rajkumar. The sequence will stream on Netflix.”

raj-dk-teams-up-with-rajkummar-rao-for-their-next-big-budget-comedy-thriller

Rajkummar Rao is all set to stun the viewers this 12 months with the discharge of Badhaai Do, Hit: The First Case, Moody’s alongside Monica O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha. By signing Raj and DK’s next, the actor will discover one other style. He’s excited to foray into the various cinema world with all his upcoming initiatives.

Oscar 2022- Suriya's 'Jai Bheem' from India, Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' won, shortlistedOscar 2022- Suriya’s ‘Jai Bheem’ from India, Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar’ received, shortlisted

On the identical time, speaking about producer-director duo Raj and DK, their fan following with Amazon Prime Video’s well-known sequence ‘The Household Man’ has change into wonderful. Individuals at the moment are eagerly ready for the next mission of this pair.

At current, the title of Rajkummar Rao’s sequence has not been finalized, but when studies are to be believed, Adarsh ​​Gaurav and Dulquer Salmaan are additionally locked in the sequence alongside with Rajkumar. The sequence has gone on the ground.

  • cvr 1641456455

    Bhushan Kumar’s next movie introduced, Rajkummar Rao can be seen in Srikant Bola’s biopic!

  • raj janhvi 1627981162 1637667989

    Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ introduced, launch date revealed!

  • untitled2 1637557566

    Farah Khan was seen in nighty at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha’s pajama occasion, photos went viral

  • rajkummar patralekha wedding 1 1637505981

    Rajkumar Rao stuffed vermilion in his demand with Patralekha, cried seeing the bride, Emotional Wedding ceremony Video

  • untitled7 1637221096

    Patralekha-Rajkumar Rao appeared for the primary time after marriage, actress blushed when paparazzi stated ‘Bhabhiji’

  • rajkummar rao patralekhaa wedding album 1637136623

    Rajkummar Rao – Patralekha’s marriage ceremony album: Farah Khan performs Sehra tying ceremony, Patralekha’s particular chunni goes viral

  • untitled2 1637051786

    Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do launch date modified, now it’s going to launch on today

  • rajkummar patralekha 1637036143

    Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the marriage reception of Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha – PICS surfaced

  • untitled17 1636985544

    Rajkummar Rao marries girlfriend Patralekha, the groom Raja is seen dancing in the spherical – see Wedding ceremony Album

  • rajkummar patralekha wedding 8 1636889563

    Rajkumar Rao – Patralekha’s marriage ceremony rituals start, the pavilion is adorned in Chandigarh, see very stunning photos

  • rajkummarraopatralekhamarriage 1635597013

    Will Rajkumar Rao marry girlfriend Patralekha on today? relationship for 10 years

  • badhaai do1 1635577072

    Rajkumar- Bhoomi starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ launch date introduced – conflict with John Abraham on Republic Day Weekend 2022

english abstract

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram to announce his thrilling new collaboration with the director duo Raj & DK. It will likely be a comedy thriller sequence for Netflix.

Story first printed: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 13:25 [IST]

#Raj #teams #Rajkummar #Rao #big #budget #comedythriller #Netflix #Rajkummar #Rao #Finals #DKs #ComedyThriller #Netflix #Series #Big #Budget #Preparation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts