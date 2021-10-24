raj-fan-went-on-hunger-strike-for-getting-reply-of-indian-women-odi-and-test-captain-women-cricketer-finally-replied-by-saying-to-end-strikes – Fan went on hunger strike for Mithali Raj’s reply, Indian captain said this while replying

A fan of Indian women’s cricket team’s ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj crossed the limit on social media. This fan went on a hunger strike for the reply of the Indian captain. After striking for two days, Mithali Raj finally said this while replying to this fan.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s ODI and Test team, is very big in the world of cricket. His fan followers come from all over the world and love his favorite cricketer. It can be gauged from this that a fan even went on a hunger strike for his reply.

In the end, did Mithali Raj have to reply? Mithali Raj replied to her Jabra fan while replying and wrote, ‘Please do not go on hunger strike.’

Let us tell you that a person named Ashutosh was tweeted from the fan page on Twitter with the username. Tagging Mithali Raj in this tweet, it was written that, ‘Will be on hunger strike till Mithali Raj’s reply comes.’

This tweet was done on October 21 at around 9.25 pm. After this, on the completion of two days of this hunger strike, again tagging Mithali Raj, it was written that, two days of hunger strike were completed. After this, the Indian captain replied to this on 23 October at around 10.30 pm.

Mithali Raj, the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, is the highest run-scorer in ODIs, as well as she has many records that are better than male cricketers. In some cases, the records of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni also weaken in front of Mithali.

This record of Mithali Raj is better than MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, no captain in the world could do this feat

Mithali Raj has so far scored 2127 runs in 54 innings of 68 matches while chasing a successful run target in ODIs, with an average of 106. On the other hand, when it comes to men’s ODIs, former captain MS Dhoni has scored 2876 runs in 75 innings of 116 matches at an average of 103.

Virat Kohli has 5388 runs in 86 innings of 89 matches at an average of 96. That is, while chasing the target, Mithali’s average is more than Dhoni and Virat Kohli.