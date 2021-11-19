raj-hot-and-sizzling-photos-of-modelling-and-cover-pages-from-famous-magazines-like-femina-vogue-with-shahrukh-khan-and-nita-ambani-pictures – Modeling not just cricket Mithali Raj, Shahrukh Khan and Nita Ambani have also become the cover girl of Famous Magazine.

Apart from the cricket field, India’s star female cricketer Mithali Raj has also spread in the modeling world. Apart from making shots on the cricket ground, his pictures are also featured on the cover page of famous magazines.

Indian women’s cricket’s ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj is also called Lady Tendulkar in the world of cricket. On the cricket field, she is often seen rocking, as well as Mithali keeps making headlines for her looks on social media.

A few years back, he has been seen on the cover page of the famous magazine Vogue along with Shahrukh Khan and Nita Ambani. Apart from this, Mithali Raj has also become the cover girl of famous magazines like Just For Women, Smart Life and Femina.

Apart from this, Mithali Raj has also been seen once on the ramp in the fashion show of the fashion brand. This is a matter of 16 February 2020, whose post was shared by Mithali herself on her Instagram account. Sharing the picture of Lakme Fashion Week 2020, he wrote that, we get so busy trying to look good that we forget to feel good.

Cricket was not Mithali Raj’s first love, there is a special reason behind the Indian captain not getting married

At the same time, a few years ago, a bold photoshoot of Mithali Raj also became quite viral on social media. In this photo shoot, Mithali was just seen in a black bralette and black pants with a bat. A video of this also surfaced in which Mithali’s fitness was shown. However, for this the captain of the Indian women’s team also had to be trolled.

Mithali Raj is a big name of Indian women’s cricket. Recently, he was also honored with the country’s highest sports award, the Khel Ratna. She became the first female cricketer to receive this award. She is the first female cricketer to score 10,000 runs in all formats of cricket.

A look at Mithali Raj’s career

On 26 June 1999, at the age of just 17, Mithali Raj played the first ODI for the Indian women’s team against Ireland. He has played 220 ODIs, 89 T20s and 12 Test matches for India so far. He has scored 7391 runs in ODIs, 2364 in T20s and 699 runs in Tests.

Mithali’s highest score in test is 214. Apart from this, he also has 7 centuries and 59 half-centuries to his name in ODIs. In T20 cricket too, he has scored 17 half-centuries. While bowling in ODI cricket, Mithali Raj has also taken 8 wickets in her name.