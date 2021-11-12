Raj Kapoor And Pran Friendship Broke After Bobby As Show Man Sends Him Check For Films

Raj Kapoor and Pran were good friends, but after ‘Bobby’ there was such a rift between the two that they never worked in RK Films again.

Bollywood’s famous actor Pran had made such a tremendous recognition in Hindi cinema with his acting that at one time he was paid more for the film than the lead actor. Pran was given 3 to 4 lakhs for his role in films even in the 70s. But for the sake of Bollywood’s show man Raj Kapoor, he took only one rupee for his work in the film ‘Bobby’. Raj Kapoor was a very good friend of Pran and he had also worked in many RK films. But after a check, there was a rift in their friendship.

Actually, Raj Kapoor was left with nothing after the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ flopped. But after this Raj Kapoor decided to make the film ‘Bobby’, for which he was in dire need of money. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor had mortgaged his property and wife’s jewellery. In the film, where he took son Rishi Kapoor as the lead actor, the actress made the new girl i.e. Dimple Kapadia.

Raj Kapoor needed an actor for the film who was tough and could play the lead actor’s father. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor talked to Pran in this regard and told him that I will not be able to give you money according to the market price, but I am ready to give whatever you say. Seeing the actor’s scarcity, Pran took only one rupee from him and said, “If the film is a hit, give money, or else forget.”

The film ‘Bobby’ had rocked the screens as soon as it was released. While the film was a super-duper hit, it also helped Raj Kapoor come out of his troubles. After the situation got better, Raj Kapoor decided to pay Pran his remuneration and signed a check of one lakh rupees and sent it to him.

Pran got angry on seeing the check, as he felt that when he could support Raj Kapoor in his bad times, why did the ‘show man’ not pay his wages even after things went well. After this, there was such a rift between the two that Pran never again worked in RK Films. Let us tell you that in the 70s, only one actor was paid more than Pran, that was Rajesh Khanna.