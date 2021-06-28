Raj Kapoor Forget His Dialogues In Front Of Meena Kumari

New Delhi. Meena Kumari was the biggest heroine of the 60s. People of that era used to sprinkle life on the actress. Whenever Meena Kumari comes on the big screen, she spreads her magic. Because of her acting, Meena Kumari was the most expensive heroine of her time. She used to charge the highest fee for working in the film. Despite this, the filmmakers wanted to cast him in films. Many veteran actors of the industry also yearned to work with Meena Kumari. One of which was famous actor Raj Kapoor. Let me tell you some unheard stories about Raj Kapoor and Meena Kumari.

Raj Kapoor used to get nervous seeing Meena Kumari

Raj Kapoor first worked with Meena Kumari in the film ‘Sharda’. During the shooting of the film, Raj Kapoor often forgot his dialogues. This used to be the most with Raj Kapoor then. When his scene was with Meena Kumari. As soon as Meena Kumari came in front of her, Raj Kapoor would get nervous seeing her.

In this panic, Raj Kapoor used to forget all his dialogues too. It is said that Raj Kapoor used to take a stand many times to give a scene, but gradually everything started getting better.

These stars also used to get lost in the beauty of Meena Kumari

Well you will be surprised to know that Raj Kapoor sahib was not such a hero earlier. Who used to get nervous coming in front of Meena Kumari. Rather, veteran actor Dilip Kumar also used to forget his dialogues by coming in front of Meena Kumari. At the same time, during the shooting of superstar Raj Kumar’s film ‘Pakija’, he also used to forget the dialogues. The pairing of Rajkumar and Meena Kumari was well-liked in the film.