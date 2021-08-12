Raj Kapoor Gone Crazy People Used To Say After Mera Naam Joker Failure On Box office Reema Jain Reveal

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his style and his films. Raj Kapoor was also called the show man of Hindi cinema. By the way, he had left no stone unturned to make a mark in the cinema with each of his films. But his film ‘Mera Naam Joker’ failed miserably at the box office. The effect of the film’s failure was such that people had even left Raj Kapoor and started saying that he had gone mad.

This thing related to Raj Kapoor was revealed by his daughter Reema Jain herself in an interview given to Filmfare in the year 2018. Reema Jain had told that after the failure of Mera Naam Joker, distributors and financiers left her alone. Remembering her father, Reema Jain had said, “Papa had a bad relationship with money. He used to say that either I should become an accountant or make it.”

Sharing things related to Raj Kapoor, Reema Jain further said, “That’s why she never thought that ‘Mera Naam Joker’ would fail so badly. She was his heart and soul. A lot was pledged for the film, including his honor. He was devastated. After Joker, people left him all alone.”

Talking about Raj Kapoor, Reema Jain further said, “The distributors and financiers left him on his own terms. People used to say ‘Raj Kapoor has gone sathiya (mad), he is over now. Let us tell you that after the failure of ‘Mera Naam Joker’, Raj Kapoor stepped into Hindi cinema with the direction of the film Bobby and also made a splash at the box office.

Talking about Bobby, Reema Jain said, “Papa was a firm believer. He was just like his character in the film ‘Sangam’, who tells his friend that I will definitely return. He made a comeback in 1973 with his film ‘Bobby’ and proved himself among the people.”





