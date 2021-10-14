Raj Kapoor Got Angry On Randhir Kapoor For Doing Timepass With Babita Kapoor Told Him Will You Marry Her When She Gets Old

Randhir Kapoor had told in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ that he was only passing time with Babita Kapoor and Raj Kapoor had got both of them married.

Bollywood’s famous actor Randhir Kapoor and actress Babita Kapoor tied the knot in the year 1971. Both were also seen together in the films ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’ and ‘Jeet’. Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor were dating each other before marriage, but their marriage was possible only because of Raj Kapoor. This was disclosed by Randhir Kapoor himself in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, as well as that he was only doing time pass with Babita Kapoor.

Actually, Kapil Sharma had asked Randhir Kapoor whether Raj Kapoor knew about Babita Kapoor and their relationship. Responding to this, Randhir Kapoor said, “I was being timepassed. He would often ask, ‘Whether the litigant intends to marry or not.’ On this I told him that yes I want to marry Babita.

Talking about Raj Kapoor’s reaction, Randhir Kapoor further said, “He immediately asked me when he heard me, ‘when will she marry him, when she becomes old’.” In the show, Randhir Kapoor also told that he did not even have to propose Babita Kapoor for marriage, this work was also done by his parents in his place.

Kapil Sharma had also questioned Randhir Kapoor about the song ‘Aap Yeh Aaye Aaye Kisliye’ in his show, in which he and Babita Kapoor appeared together. There was a line in the song ‘Shaadi ka ishada hai’, while questioning in this regard, Kapil Sharma asked that he had added this line on his behalf? To this Randhir Kapoor said, “My demand was made earlier.”

Let us tell that after a few years of marriage i.e. in 1988, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor started living separately from each other. While Randhir Kapoor lived with his parents on one hand, Babita Kapoor lived with her daughters. Recalling those days, Kareena Kapoor had said in the interview, “At that time mother used to work very hard to fulfill our wishes. But we didn’t get any help from the Kapoor family.”