Raj Kapoor Got Epic Reply From Amitabh Bachchan As He Introduces Him As Tallest Man Of Industry

Amitabh Bachchan had told that Raj Kapoor had introduced him in front of the minister as the tallest person in the industry.

Bollywood’s famous actor Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Hindi cinema with the film ‘Saat Hindustani’. Although he got the most popularity from the film ‘Zanjeer’. Amitabh Bachchan had worked with many big filmmakers in his career, but he could not work with Raj Kapoor in a single film. Although he definitely got a chance to work in Raj Kapoor’s studio. Once, in the middle of the shoot, Raj Kapoor made Amitabh Bachchan meet a minister, calling him the ‘tallest person’ in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan revealed this to Ranbir Kapoor on the stage of ‘Khud India Today Unforgettables’. Amitabh Bachchan had told the actor that the Kapoors and the Bachchans have been friends for a long time. Talking to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote related to Raj Kapoor.

Amitabh Bachchan told about Raj Kapoor, “I was shooting at RK Studios and then I saw Raj Kapoor coming in the white ambassador from a distance. I always wondered what would happen in his special cottage. I always wanted to visit his cottage. My wish was fulfilled when a minister had come there.

Amitabh Bachchan told that Raj Kapoor called the minister to his cottage and along with him he also took Amitabh Bachchan with him. Talking about this, Big B further said, “He introduced me to the minister in a very strange way. Introducing me, Rajji said to the minister, ‘I want to introduce you to Amitabh. These are the longest in our industry.”

Amitabh Bachchan told that after listening to Raj Kapoor’s words, he could not stop himself and was interrupted in the middle. Big B had said about this, “I knew what he meant to say this. But I also added ‘only in height sir’. Let us inform that after the accident on the sets of ‘Coolie’ with Amitabh Bachchan, he was admitted in the ICU. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor had come there to meet him with a bottle of champagne.