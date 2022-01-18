Raj Kapoor Got Gift From Pakistan Army As They Came To Meet Him After Hearing His Name On Radio

On listening to Raj Kapoor’s identify, Pakistani troopers had come to the border. He had introduced such a particular factor for everybody with him, seeing which Rahul Rawail grew to become emotional.

Bollywood’s well-known actor Raj Kapoor has made an incredible identification in Hindi cinema together with his movies and his model. Raj Kapoor was very well-known for his movies not solely in India but additionally in international locations like Russia, Italy and China. His movies have been well-liked overseas as nicely. The scenario was such that after listening to Raj Kapoor’s identify, Pakistani troopers additionally got here to the border to fulfill him. Not solely this, he additionally introduced sweets with him for Raj Kapoor and others.

This factor associated to Raj Kapoor was disclosed by Rahul Rawail, who labored as his assistant director. Rahul Rawail advised the BBC that he assisted Raj Kapoor in the course of the capturing of the movie ‘Bobby’. Throughout this he had gone to Kashmir to movie stunning scenes of nature.

Speaking about Raj Kapoor, it was advised that when he handed via the put up whereas taking the shot, there was a barricade in his manner, from the place he refused to go additional. On this Raj Kapoor stated that decision your commander and inform that Raj Kapoor has come. The commander reached there and greeted Raj Kapoor, in addition to organized for 2 jeeps to take his workforce to the India-Pakistan border.

On this regard, Rahul Rawail stated, “We reached the border and as quickly as we got here to find out about us, the troopers got here out of the bunker. The troopers confirmed us the border of Pakistan far-off. The troopers advised that now we have advised some troopers of Pakistan on the radio that if Raj Kapoor has come, he’s coming to fulfill you. Inside no time we noticed that two autos from Pakistan got here.

Rahul Rawail additional stated about this, “The troopers got here out of it. He had introduced contemporary jalebi with him and was feeding everybody together with his personal fingers. It was a really emotional second for me, which I’ll always remember.” Please inform that Raj Kapoor is initially from Peshawar, which is presently in Pakistan. Raj Kapoor’s ancestral mansion can also be current in Peshawar, which the federal government has determined to transform right into a museum.