Raj Kapoor Makes Actress Padmini Kolhapure Slams Rishi Kapoor Eight Times Actress Reveals Reason

Raj Kapoor had got his own son Rishi Kapoor about eight slaps from the actress for a shot. This was disclosed by the actress herself.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Raj Kapoor is also called the ‘show man’ of Hindi films. Along with being an actor, he also worked in films as a producer and director. Films directed by him also included ‘Prem Rog’, in which he had cast Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure. But during the shooting of this film, Raj Kapoor had got his son eight slaps from the actress.

This disclosure related to Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor was made by Padmini Kolhapure herself in an interview given to Times Now Digital. Talking about this, the actress said, “I had to slap Chintu (Rishi Kapoor) and obviously what happens in action is that he adjusts that slap with the action itself. But Raj uncle didn’t want it.”

Padmini Kolhapure, while sharing the anecdote related to ‘Prem Rog’, had further said, “He told me that you slap, I want a realistic shot. At the same time, Chintu also told me, ‘Go ahead and slap me.’ At first my hand was raised for the slap, but by the time it reached the cheek, it slowed down. Then Raj uncle said, ‘I don’t want such a soft slap’.

Padmini Kolhapure further said, “We had to take at least seven to eight re-takes for that shot. Something was going wrong, sometimes light, sometimes technical fault and I also had to slap him seven-eight times. Now that I think about it, I wonder what would have happened if I had to take so many slaps.”

Padmini Kolhapure had told in one of her interviews that Rishi Kapoor’s cheeks had turned red due to this shot. After the completion of the shot, Rishi Kapoor himself had also said that he would definitely take revenge for this thing. In such a situation, Rishi Kapoor has to slap the actress for a film, but that shot was completed in one take.