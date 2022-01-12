Raj Kapoor Makes Dilip Kumar Embarassed As He Gave Tonga Ride To Parasi Girls And Put Hand On Her Shoulder

In his e book, Dilip Kumar shared the anecdote of Raj Kapoor and instructed that he needed to face embarrassment due to ‘Present Man’.

Bollywood’s well-known actor Raj Kapoor has made an amazing identification in Hindi cinema together with his movies and his fashion. On the opposite hand, actor Dilip Kumar additionally made his mark in Hindi cinema as ‘Tragedy King’. Each the actors have been buddies of one another since childhood. This friendship, which began from Peshawar, continued in Mumbai as properly. However whereas Dilip Kumar was a really shy and calm particular person, Raj Kapoor was flirtatious and mischievous. An anecdote additionally occurred that when Dilip Kumar was very embarrassed due to Raj Kapoor.

This factor associated to Raj Kapoor was disclosed by Dilip Kumar himself in his e book. Dilip Kumar had instructed in his e book that Raj Kapoor had tried exhausting to get women to befriend him, however he all the time failed due to his shyness. As soon as Raj Kapoor together with himself and Dilip Kumar had even made two Parsi women journey on Tonga.

Sharing this anecdote associated to Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar instructed that on the best way the showman noticed two Parsi women, whom he provided to journey on Tonga. The ladies left with Raj and Dilip Kumar. Speaking about this, Dilip Kumar additional stated, “I made sufficient house in order that these women can sit comfortably. However Raj did nothing of the kind.”

Speaking about Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar additional stated, “Raj made the lady sit beside him and after some time each of them began speaking like misplaced buddies. Raj instantly put his hand on the lady’s shoulder and surprisingly, she was not even bothered in any respect. I began feeling embarrassed at the moment, however Raj was speaking funnily.”

Dilip Kumar additional instructed about this that the women bought down close to the radio membership and I heaved a sigh of reduction. Allow us to inform that the friendship of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar was such that he went dancing on his knees within the procession of ‘Tragedy King’. Truly, Raj Kapoor had promised that every time Dilip Kumar will get married, he’ll go dancing on his knees.