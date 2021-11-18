Raj Kapoor Meets Amitabh Bachchan In ICU With Champagne Bottle After Coolie Accident Revealed Big B

Amitabh Bachchan had told at the launch of Raj Kapoor’s biography that he had come to meet him in the ICU with a bottle of champagne.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Raj Kapoor was also called the ‘show man’ of Hindi cinema for his films and acting. Raj Kapoor’s style was such that he had come to meet Amitabh Bachchan after the ‘Coolie’ accident, but during this time he had a bottle of champagne in his hand and a big smile on his face. This thing related to Raj Kapoor was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan himself during the launch of his autobiography.

Sharing an anecdote related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan said, “No one could match his love, his style of living. Which was also reflected in his work. I remember when I was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital he came to the ICU smiling. Raj Kapoor also had a champagne bottle in his hand.

Celebrating our good health, Raj Kapoor said, “With this bottle we should once again launch the ship of love,” Amitabh Bachchan said. Let us tell you that during the shooting of the film ‘Coolie’, there was an accident with Amitabh Bachchan. His condition had worsened to such an extent that doctors had declared Amitabh Bachchan ‘clinically dead’ and had given up hope.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also narrated another anecdote related to Raj Kapoor. Big B had told that the two were together in Tashkent for an event and the organizers of the event asked him to sing a song. But in the meantime he sang the song ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindostan Hamara’.

Talking about the show man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan had further said, “Raj Kapoor’s name was a symbol of only one word, that is India. Go anywhere in the world, your own Indian identity is also known by his name. It is very difficult to describe any incident related to him.”