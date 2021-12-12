Raj Kapoor Nargis Love Story Mother India Actress Sold His Gold Bangles For Showman And Took Legal Support to Marry Him

Nargis sold her most valuable thing to save RK Studio. She also took recourse to the law to marry Raj Kapoor.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor and actress Nargis have made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. Apart from their films, Nargis and Raj Kapoor were also in a lot of discussion about their affair. Raj Kapoor may have been married at the time of the affair with Nargis, but he often promised marriage to Nargis as well. At the same time, Nargis also wanted Raj Kapoor with all her heart. There was a time in Raj Kapoor’s life when his RK studio was in danger, but during this too Nargis helped him.

This thing related to Nargis was disclosed by author Madhu Jain in his book ‘First Family of Indian Cinema’. According to him, Nargis started investing her money along with putting her body and mind in Raj Kapoor’s films. Madhu Jain wrote in her book, “When RK Studios ran short of money, Nargis sold her gold rings.”

Talking about Nargis, Madhu Jain further wrote in the book, “She worked in other producers’ films ‘Adalat’, ‘Ghar Sansar’ and ‘Lajwanti’ to fill the dwindling coffers of RK Films. On this matter of Nargis, Raj Kapoor himself once said, “My wife is the mother of my children, but Nargis is the mother of my films.”

Let us tell you that Nargis was in love with Raj Kapoor, so she also wanted to marry him. The special thing is that Nargis also took legal recourse to tie the knot with Raj Kapoor. He sought to know from the lawyer that how to tie the knot with an already married man.

Not only this, Nargis had also consulted the then Home Minister Morarji Desai to marry Raj Kapoor. This was also disclosed by Madhu Jain himself in his book. He had told that Nargis had asked Morarji Desai how she could legally tie the knot with Raj Kapoor.