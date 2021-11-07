Raj Kapoor Offered Film Sangam To Dilip Kumar Tragedy King Says No To Show Man Know The Reason

Bollywood’s famous actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor have made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with their films and their style. While Dilip Kumar was known as ‘Tragedy King’, Raj Kapoor was called ‘Show Man’. Along with acting, Raj Kapoor also made many films. He also wanted to cast Dilip Kumar in one of his films, but Tragedy King refused to work with him. Not only this, he also used to shy away from working with them.

According to the Indian Express, Dilip Kumar worked with Raj Kapoor in the 1949 film Andaz during his career. Actress Nargis Dutt was also seen in the lead role with him in this film. Although Dilip Kumar worked hard for the film, his character was also well liked. But Raj Kapoor and Nargis were more popular at that time than Dilip Kumar.

In such a situation, Dilip Kumar could not get the kind of appreciation that Raj Kapoor and Nargis got. Not only this, the director of the film also often gave priority to Raj Kapoor. Due to this behavior with him, Dilip Kumar started feeling cheated and he even vowed to stay away from Raj Kapoor. However, they used to be seen with each other on some functions.

After a few years, Raj Kapoor decided to make the film ‘Sangam’, after which he went directly to Dilip Kumar after launching it. At that time the name of the film was Gharanda. In this film also he wanted to cast himself, Dilip Kumar and Nargis. But ‘Tragedy King’ refused to work in it, after which Rajendra Kumar was cast in his place.

It was also said about Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor that there has been a rift between the two. However, Dilip Kumar had categorically denied this in an interview given to iDva. He had said, “I have told many times that Raj and I were exactly like brothers. Our family was together since we used to go to school in Peshawar.”