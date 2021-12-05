Raj Kapoor Often Pressed Wife Krishna Malhotra Leg Daughter Rima Jain Reveals About It

Raj Kapoor loved his wife very much. Sometimes he used to press down on her feet. This was disclosed by Reema Jain.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in the film world. Raj Kapoor is also called the show man of Hindi cinema. In the year 1946, Raj Kapoor tied the knot with Krishna Malhotra, the daughter of Reenwa’s IG. The actor’s wedding procession had gone from Mumbai to Rinwa and at that time he was married in a very grand style. After marriage, there were many ups and downs in the relationship of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, but even after this they loved each other very much. There was a time when Raj Kapoor used to jokingly press his wife’s feet.

This thing related to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Malhotra was revealed by his younger daughter Reema Jain in an interview given to Filmfare. Reema Jain had told in the interview that Raj Kapoor loved his wife Krishna Raj very much. Even though he did not say this, but Krishna Raj always had a special place in his heart.

Reema Jain while talking about Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj had said, “It doesn’t matter what was written about Papa, but he loved his mother very much. He was completely addicted to them. Even though he did not express this thing in the way that his mother wanted. Even if it is not a big part of his life.”

Reema Jain, sharing an anecdote related to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, further said, “Papa’s love for mother was great. Many times he used to press his mother’s feet and jokingly used to say, ‘What is the condition of Raj Kapoor? My wife is pressing me on my feet. Self possessions are always undermined and other’s possessions seem better.’ He loved celebrating the new year, as it used to be his mother’s birthday too.”

Let us tell that on seeing Krishna Raj, the image of Goddess Saraswati was formed in Raj Kapoor’s mind. Actually, when Raj Kapoor went to see her, at that time Krishna Malhotra was wearing a white sari, wearing gajra in her hair, learning to play the sitar. In such a situation, seeing her, Raj Kapoor remembered Goddess Saraswati. This was also disclosed by his younger daughter Reema Jain.