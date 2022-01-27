Raj Kapoor Once Asked To Sing A Song In Event Actor Ended Up Crooning Sare Jahan Se Achcha

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Raj Kapoor was also called the ‘show man’ of Indian cinema. His films were not only famous in India, but also in places like Russia, China and Italy, the fan following of Raj Kapoor was very high. Raj Kapoor’s style was a bit different. Once he was asked to sing a song by the people at the event. But he started singing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha Hindostan Hamara’ there.

This thing related to Raj Kapoor was revealed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during an event. Sharing funny anecdotes related to Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan told that once both of them went to an event in Tashkent. There an organizer asked Raj Kapoor to sing a song. In such a situation, he started singing ‘Saare Jahan Se Achcha…’.

Talking about Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan said, “No one can match his love, his way of life, which is reflected in his work.” Amitabh Bachchan while praising Raj Kapoor said, “Go to any part of the world, your own Indian identity will also be in the name of Raj Kapoor.”

Raj Kapoor came to meet Amitabh in ICU with a bottle of champagne: Big B had also told during the event that when he was admitted in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital, at that time Raj Kapoor came to meet him. But the surprising thing is that he also took a bottle of champagne with him. Raj Kapoor used to say, “With this bottle we must restart the ship of love.”

When Raj Kapoor called Amitabh Bachchan the tallest man in the industry: Talking about Raj Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan had told in an India Today event that he was once shooting in the showman’s studio. There some celebrity had come to meet Raj Saheb. At that time, he had introduced Amitabh Bachchan to that celebrity as the tallest person in the industry.