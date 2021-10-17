Raj Kapoor Returns Dev Anand Blank Check Over Camera Actor Said I Lent It To My Friend

Raj Kapoor gave his camera to Dev Anand for the shooting of the film, in return for which the actor gave a blank check. However, the actor refused to take her.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor had made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. Raj Kapoor has also been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his work. Dev Anand was one of his special friends in the industry. The friendship of both of them was such that they were of great help to each other in the moments of happiness as well as in difficult times. Once actor Dev Anand needed a camera, on which Raj Kapoor gave him his camera without thinking. For this, the actor had also sent him a blank check, which he returned.

This thing related to Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand was revealed by the actor’s colleague Mohan Churiwala. He had told that the cinematographer was in the city at the time of shooting of the film ‘Lootmaar’. In such a situation, Dev Anand wanted to shoot the film with him. But for shooting he needed Mitchell camera instead of the ordinary ARRI camera which Raj Kapoor had at that time.

Dev Anand is informed that Mitchell’s camera is with Raj Kapoor, but he does not give it for outdoor shoots. In such a situation, he sent his son Sunil to the actor to take the camera for three to four days. Talking about this, Mohan Churiwala said, “Without asking any question, Raj Sahab took the camera and asked it to be kept in Sunil’s car.”

Mohit Churiwala further said about this, “After the shoot, Sunil reached Raj Sahab with a blank check from Dev Sahab. Raj sahib returned Sunil saying that he had given the camera to his friend, not on rent it. He even refused to take a single rupee for the camera.”

The bonding of Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor was very good. Regarding their friendship, Dev Anand himself had also said that if he calls Raj Kapoor at 5:30 and asks him to reach his office by 6:00, he will reach there without any question. Not only this, whenever Dev Anand used to shoot at RK Studio, he always used Raj Kapoor’s personal make-up room.