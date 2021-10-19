Raj kapoor Slapped By Film Director After slapping one cheek, turned the other cheek, he had become an actor overnight for the film director, ‘Legend’

When Prithviraj Kapoor came to know that Raj was also interested in filmmaking, he once sent his son to a friend of his.

Legend Raj Kapoor has made a huge contribution to Hindi cinema through his films. Everyone in the industry used to call the show man of Bollywood as ‘Papaji’. He started showing interest in films at a young age. When Prithviraj Kapoor came to know that Raj was also interested in filmmaking, he once sent his son to a friend of his.

Raj Kapoor also happily walked on the sets of the father’s friend’s film. On the sets of the film, Raj used to see how films are made, how films work. Film directors used to tell him new things. But in the meantime, he had noted two strange things in Raj Kapoor. One was that he used to ask the first assistant where the close-up was from, and second that he was given the task of playing the clap and asked to be ready, but he used to play the clap less and on his own. He used to compose more so that his close-up comes and then he takes cutting from there (from first assistant).

Many times during the shooting, Raj used to bring his face inside the frame in the middle of the shot, which he used to do again and again. After which the director sahib was very upset by this act of Raj. Film director Kidar Sharma himself had told about this and shared many stories about Raj Kapoor.

In such a situation, one day Kidar Sharma got very angry on Raj Kapoor and he gave a slap receipt to Prithviraj Kapoor’s son on the set itself. What was it then, everyone standing there felt that now there must be some ruckus because Raj Kapoor was the son of Prithviraj Kapoor. The film director also felt that Raj would now say that ‘I am the son of such a big filmmaker and how did you raise your hand on me’. But nothing of the sort happened. On the contrary, Raj Kapoor quietly left from there.

Film director Kidar Sharma had told in an interview- ‘But I could not sleep that night. This is the night how he became Raj Kapoor. I realized that day that he wanted to face the camera. He doesn’t want to work behind the camera, he doesn’t want to be a director. Then in the morning I came back. I typed a contract with my typewriter and wrote a check of Rs 5000 in those days.

He further said- ‘He came to the office every morning as usual and said hello papa ji. I said son come here, so he said why would you give it on the other cheek too. I said you come in. When he came in, I handed him the contract. I was making a film – ‘Poor God’. Seeing that contract and check, he started crying. I asked – yesterday when I killed you, you did not cry, today you are crying. He said – you will be ruined, do not make this. I do not know anything. So I said no, you will do a lot.’