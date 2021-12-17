Raj Kapoor Wanted To Cast Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru In Ab Dilli Door Nahi But Could Not Fulfill His Wish

Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor wanted to cast Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in his film ‘Ab Dilli Door Nahi’, but his wish could not be fulfilled.

Bollywood’s famous actor Raj Kapoor made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his films and his style. He made his debut in Hindi cinema at the age of 10 with the film ‘Inquilab’ and not only acted as an actor in films, but also directed and produced many films. Raj Kapoor was also called the ‘show man’ of cinema. In fact, he gave many Bollywood stars a chance to work with him. But the special thing is that in a film he also wanted to cast Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Apart from casting Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, a part of the shooting of the film was also going to be shot at Trimurti Bhavan. This thing related to Raj Kapoor was revealed in an India Today report. According to the report, Raj Kapoor was a big fan of Pandit Nehru. He also considered casting the former prime minister in the 1957 film Ab Dilli Door Nahi.

In this Raj Kapoor film, a child somehow reaches Delhi to meet Chacha Nehru. He meets them in the hope that perhaps his father’s prison sentence will be reduced. In such a situation, that scene of the meeting of the child and Chacha Nehru was to be filmed in Teen Murti Bhavan. But the team of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru advised him not to appear in this film.

In such a situation, Pandit Nehru decided to withdraw from the project of Raj Kapoor. Let us tell you that Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar also met Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Dev Anand himself had mentioned this in one of his interviews. He had told about this, “The last meeting of all three of us with Pandit Nehru was in Delhi.”

Dev Anand had said about the meeting with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, “We spent two hours with him in that meeting. He was like a child and we were like his grandson. In that meeting, we were just like his fans and were just joking with each other.”