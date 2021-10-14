Raj Kapoor was coming in front of the camera again and again, in anger the director slapped him; then something like this happened

Legend Raj Kapoor was once slapped by a film director. That film director himself had told about this. When Raj Kapoor started working under the direction of Pandit Kidar Sharma, once he got scolded very badly by the film director. Director Kidar Sharma himself had told that at that time he was so angry that he even slapped Raj Kapoor. Kidar Sharma had told- ‘My first film with Raj Kapoor was ‘Nilkamal’. That picture gave birth to two stars – one Prithviraj’s Sahabzade, Raj Kapoor and the other Madhubala.’

Director Kidar Sharma had told in an interview given to Bollywood Aaj and Kal – ‘I did not scolded him, but slapped him hard. The reason for this is that Prithvi was my friend, so he brought Raj to me. There is a trend of touching feet in their family, I am against it. One should not touch the feet of a human being, one should greet with folded hands.

He had told- ‘I didn’t say anything when Raj Kapoor used to touch my feet. What I saw now was that two things were very strange and poor in this child. One is that he would ask the first assistant where the close up was from, and second that I used to tell you to be ready with the clap, but he used to play the clap less and compose himself more, so that his Come close up and then take the cutting from there (from First Assistant). At first I didn’t say anything, I thought baby, wants to see himself in the frame.’

The director had told- ‘But what happened one day that that day we went to shoot in Ghodbunder. Back projection was not there in those days. I wanted a shot in which a king loses everything and the setting sun is seen in the frame. So we reached the location, we waited for the whole day for the sun to set. As soon as the perfect moment came, I told him with folded hands, son Raj, today you will not do two things – one you will not compose yourself, second you will not disturb the person acting. So he said – yes. But when he went there, he forgot. There Suraj came to his place and the cameraman said – Action.

Kidar Sharma said- ‘His attention was on his side, he was composing. He clapped and the actor’s beard came in his hand from the wind and he took the beard in the middle of the clap. The one who was playing Badshah at that time said, how can I speak the dialogue, beard, he took it.’

“Then I got very angry. So I told him to come here and listen. He didn’t know what I would do. It came to me, I slapped him so hard that I thought he would now shout. But he didn’t say anything and started rubbing his hand on the cheek. The film director felt that Raj Kapoor is Prithviraj Kapoor’s son, then he would probably give the opposite answer, but Raj Kapoor did not do anything like this.

