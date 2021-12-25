Raj Kapoor Was Protective Towards Waheeda Rehman On Teesri Kasam Shooting Showman Used To Say Dont Go Anywhere While Smiling – Mistress

Raj Kapoor used to ask Waheeda Rehman to be careful on the sets during the shooting of Teesri Kasam. This was disclosed by the actress herself.

Bollywood’s famous actress Waheeda Rehman has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. Waheeda Rehman had entered the acting world through the film ‘Rozulu Marai’ and won the hearts of the people. In her career, Waheeda Rehman has also worked with Raj Kapoor through ‘Teesri Kasam’. Although Waheeda Rehman had a great experience working with Raj Kapoor, the showman often advised her to be careful on the sets and said, ‘Don’t go around smiling.’

This thing related to Raj Kapoor was disclosed by Waheeda Rehman herself in an interview to Times of India. Talking about Raj Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman had said, “Raj Sahab may be called flirty, but he has always been protective towards me. He cautioned me to be more around the people on the sets and be more friendly with them.”

Recalling what Raj Kapoor had said, Waheeda Rehman had said, “He used to tell me ‘Mistress, be careful, don’t go away smiling here and there.’ I also used to speak on his point that I have my sister with me. On that he jokingly said, ‘Even sister will not know when you go away.

Sharing the experience of working with Raj Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman had said, “I really enjoyed working with him, even though our pair has not been brought back on screen after two films flopped.” Let us tell you that Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman had to go without shooting for the film ‘Teesri Kasam’. In such a situation, they were traveling by train to Bina.

But on the way he was surrounded by a group of students. He not only insisted on meeting Waheeda Rehman and Raj Kapoor, but also started pelting stones on the train. This was disclosed by Waheeda Rehman herself in one of her interviews.