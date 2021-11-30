Raj Kapoorr felt that Manoj Kumar was ignoring him This is the wrong number when the truth came out the legend broke down and started crying – This is the wrong number

By the year 1970, Manoj Kumar had achieved such a position in the industry that Raj Kapoor himself had offered him the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. That role was undoubtedly small but Manoj Kumar agreed to that role in a hurry and did not hesitate at all.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar used to be very dear to the legend Raj Kapoor. Manoj Kumar saw Raj Kapoor for the first time when little Manoj went to see ‘Shree 420’. He was in a theater in Delhi, when a group of goons created a ruckus during the show. In such a situation, Raj Kapoor jumped on the stage. Seeing his boldness, Manoj Kumar became his fan.

By the year 1970, Manoj Kumar had achieved such a position in the industry that Raj Kapoor himself had offered him the film 'Mera Naam Joker'. That role was undoubtedly small but Manoj Kumar agreed to that role in a hurry and did not hesitate at all. Actually, he just wanted to work with the legend Raj Kapoor.

But at that time Raj Kapoor had a misunderstanding. Raj Kapoor started feeling at that time that Manoj Kumar was ignoring him. In fact, when he called Manoj Kumar, someone picked up the phone and said, ‘Yeh wrong number hai’. Raj Kapoor felt very bad about this. Whereas the truth was that Manoj Kumar was not in the city at that time. He was busy shooting outside Mumbai. Even he did not get the message of Raj Kapoor.

Manoj Kumar himself had mentioned this in an interview. In an interview given to Mumbai Mirror, Manoj Kumar had told that ‘I had presented a clarification to Raj Kapoor on that day. He was very angry when we met. We met around 4 o’clock. We met at the house of composer Jaikishan ji. I told him that I wanted to work with you. Not with a showman but with a karmayogi.’

Actually, when Raj Kapoor behaved rudely, Manoj Kumar asked the reason for this. After knowing all this, Manoj Kumar told Raj Kapoor that he cannot do such an act that he can ignore Raj Kapoor.

After that Manoj Kumar mentioned the incident after he became a fan of legend Raj Kapoor. He referred to the incident of ‘Karmayogi’. When Raj Kapoor heard about that, he held Manoj Kumar’s hand and started crying.