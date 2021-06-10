Raj Kundra And First Wife Kavita Kundra’s Wedding Pics go Viral; This is How Shilpa Shetty Entered His Life



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been making headlines lately due to his two marriages. Sure, he has been married twice! Raj Kundra’s first spouse was Kavita Kundra, who belonged to a enterprise household. She is the daughter of a British businessman Bal Krishan. Kavita was married to Raj Kundra, which had ended up with a divorce. Nevertheless, additionally they have a daughter. It has been reported whereas Raj and Kavita have been already in a wedding, and so they have been anticipating a child, Raj proposed to Shilpa Shetty. Additionally Learn – Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty Turns 46 | 5 Particular Tremendous Dancer Moments

When Raj and Kavita legally separated in 2006, their daughter was simply 2 months previous. In an previous interview, Kavita acknowledged that Shilpa and Raj launched a fragrance collectively within the early 2000s and the 2 got here shut to one another. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Treats Followers With Her Beautiful Video in Yellow Shimmery Swimsuit- Watch

Kavita Kundra’s stunning allegation towards Shilpa Shetty:

It has been reported that Kavita blamed Shilpa for destroying her marriage. Raj’s first spouse Kavita blamed Shilpa Shetty for her marital issues and mentioned, “I have a look at the images of them collectively and assume, she’s with my husband, she’s dwelling my life. Whereas I used to be making an attempt to place our marriage again collectively, he was speaking always about Shilpa, as if it didn’t matter what occurred to us as a result of he had discovered somebody higher, cleverer and extra well-known than me. Now he has begun pestering me for a divorce. I requested him if he deliberate to marry another person however he averted the query.” Additionally Learn – Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Introduce Followers to New Household Member on Son Viaan’s Birthday

Raj Kundra has been married twice. One with Kavita Kundra and one other with actor Shilpa ShettyThen, on 22 November 2009, Raj Kundra married Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and so they have two kids now. It’s been a great 12 years now! Their son Viaan Raj was born in 2012 and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra was born in 2020 by way of surrogacy. An leisure portal had not too long ago shared a report that Raj was making an attempt to woo her, however she had informed him clearly that “nothing was going to occur”.