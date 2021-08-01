Raj Kundra arrest real reason told by Prosecutor, 51 pornographic films seized | The real reason behind the arrest of Raj Kundra has come to the fore! Expose the game of 51 ‘dirty movies’

New Delhi: Hearing in the Raj Kundra Pornography Case was held in the Bombay High Court on Saturday. In this hearing, the counsel for both the parties made their point. During this, the Public Prosecutor informed the Bombay High Court on Saturday that the Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered 48 TB of data, in which 51 porn movies were seized from two apps. Along with this, he has also given the reason for the arrest of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe. He said that WhatsApp groups and chats were being deleted. Along with this, evidence was being destroyed, due to which he has been arrested.

Police got porn movies

It is also being claimed that the accountant deleted the data the day after the arrest of Raj Kundra. In the hearing through video-conferencing before a bench of Justice Ajay Gadkari, the Public Prosecutor said that both, Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, are accused of serious offense of porn streaming content and the police have called and The content is confiscated from the storage device. He also said that he has spoken to Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi through an email message. This conversation is about the Hotshot app. Pradeep Bakshi is the owner of the company in London.

Raj’s lawyer kept his side

The public prosecutor said that the police found obscene and bold videos. Along with this, information about payments received from many customers has also been received. Earlier, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Aabad Ponda had said that the police in their first remand did not mention deletion of any chat and questioned its non-inclusion. The court will continue the hearing on Monday as well.

Shilpa reached Bombay High Court

Raj Kundra has been arrested for creating and publishing pornographic content. At present, Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty had recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking restraining of various media institutions and social media platforms from writing false, false, malicious and defamatory things regarding her husband’s arrest. He had also sought damages of 25 crores in the defamation case. It also asked media outlets to tender an unconditional apology. Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said actress Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused.

