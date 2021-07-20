Raj Kundra Arrested By Crime Branch in pornography case

New Delhi. The exploits of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra were revealed last night, due to which he has been arrested with full evidence. Businessman Raj Kundra has been accused of making an obscene film and uploading it on some apps.

While exposing this secret, the Mumbai Police has informed that in the month of February this year also, a case of making pornographic films was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch. In which allegations were made that Raj Kundra makes such obscene films and publishes them through apps. When the investigation of this case was started by the Mumbai Police. So in this case the first name of Raj Kundra has been exposed. According to the police, Raj Kundra is coming out as the main conspirator in this case.

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra has been taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. pic.twitter.com/Nvv8zd3nY2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

There is enough evidence – police

Mumbai Police has issued a statement saying that ‘Crime Branch had registered a case in February for making obscene films and sharing them through some apps. Raj Kundra has been arrested only after investigation. Earlier he was called for questioning. It is only after getting enough evidence that it has come to the fore that he seems to be the main conspirator in this case.

shooting was done in the bungalow

The racket was busted during the raids on February 4. This type of pornographic film was shot in a bungalow in Malad (West), Mud area. Boys and girls were instigated for this work by making a video. Every year hundreds of boys and girls come to Mumbai with the dream of working in films. And these people used to make such girls their victims on the pretext of giving work in web series and short films. After this, these people used to create dirty games, and videos were made and uploaded on porn websites.

Gehna Vashisht’s name came in front

To get to the bottom, the police had also arrested a person named Umesh Kamat, who told that he works for Kundra’s company. Apart from this, many deep secrets were also revealed during her interrogation as soon as the name of model and actress Gehana Vashisht surfaced. And due to this he was arrested on 6 February.

Wires were spread in England

It was Gehna Vashisht who had informed about Umesh Kamat by telling that he used to work as a coordinator for a company based in England. He used to take videos of pornographic films and send those videos to a company in England where these films were uploaded on an app named ‘Hotshots’.

Millions of equipment seized

Several people were arrested during the initial raids by the police. In this, Gehna Vashisht was found to have an important role in the making and uploading of videos and she was also arrested. During the investigation, equipment worth lakhs was seized which was used in the shooting of the bungalow.