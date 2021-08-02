Raj Kundra associate Yash Thakur questions police actions and says he is framed because not paid extortion money | Raj Kundra’s aide Yash Thakur raised questions on police action, said- stay trapped because of this!

New Delhi: One after the other things are coming out in the Raj Kundra Pornography Case. Now Yash Thakur, an aide of Raj Kundra, has presented his clarification on this matter. Yash Thakur alias Arvind Srivastava has denied all the allegations leveled against him by the Mumbai Police. Also claimed that he is a victim of extortion. In a letter sent to the Mumbai Police, Thakur, through his lawyer, has said that he has filed an application in the magistrate’s court requesting him to unfreeze his and his family’s bank accounts.

Yash Thakur claims – recovery calls coming

According to a report published in ETimes, Yash Thakur claims that he was getting calls for extortion because of his association with the Nuflix company. He says, ‘I was getting extortion calls from January 2021. I told the caller that I am not the owner of the company and cannot make the payment. Threatened to implicate me. All this happened in February.

There are serious allegations against Yash Thakur

The police, in its investigation into the ongoing pornography case involving Raj Kundra, has alleged that Yash Thakur was instrumental in the distribution of pornography content made in Raj Kundra’s company. Denying these allegations, Yash Thakur said, “I have clarified through my lawyer that Nuflix is ​​a US based company and I was hired as a consultant. I never spoke to Raj Kundra or any of his associates. Yash Thakur has also clarified that he has not done any transaction with Kundra or his associates.

Yash Thakur accuses Senior Police Inspector

Yash Thakur has also alleged that the Senior Police Inspector, who arrested Raj Kundra, is trying to drag him into the case, where he has any transaction or connection between Raj Kundra and his firms. Has nothing to do with work. There are also allegations that Yash Thakur was involved in the distribution of 90 pornographic films in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the last two years. Yash Thakur says, ‘This is a false allegation. I don’t have any company. I am an IT Consultant and OTT Solution Designer and I have submitted documents to support my side with Audio Bytes. If they still want to frame charges and forcibly spew something, I can’t help it. This document-proof will be presented in the court.

Told the truth to the claim of Jewel Vashisht

Actress Gehana Vasistha had recently alleged in an interview that the police had asked for a bribe from her and Yash Thakur’s name had surfaced in a recent WhatsApp chat. Yash Thakur says, ‘I have heard Gehna’s interview, in which she has mentioned about asking for money from the police and it is true. He arranged for some money. Her lawyer told me that the police is demanding money and asked me if I can arrange some more money as Jewel can only manage Rs 6 to 7 lakhs.’ He further says, ‘About Rs 10 to 15 lakh was demanded on the phone of his lawyer.’

Yash Thakur clarified about bold content

Yash Thakur while talking about bold content and Raj Kundra pornography case says, ‘Calling this case a porn racket is sensationalizing the news and it is completely wrong.’ He further said, ‘If nudity is being described as porn, then Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Sacred Games’, Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Bandit Queen’ and Mira Nair’s ‘Kamasutra’ also come under the category of pornographic content. Indian Police is using Section 67 to frame charges against us.

