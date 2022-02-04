Raj Kundra built Juhus sea facing house in the name of wife Shilpa Shetty know how much it costs

Her husband Raj Kundra has transferred 5 flats in the name of actress Shilpa Shetty, you will also be surprised to know the price.

Businessman Raj Kundra recently transferred 5 flats in the name of his wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. The cost of these flats is being said to be around Rs 38.5 crore. According to the information received by Zapkey.com, a website that tracks the purchase of property, Raj Kundra has done a flat in the name of Shilpa. Significantly, Raj Kundra was arrested last year in a pornography case.

Let us tell you, Raj Kundra’s real name is Ripu Sudan Kundra and he has named the first floor of bungalow ‘Kinara’ in the name of Shilpa, there are 5 flats in this floor. Raj and Shilpa are currently living in their bungalow named ‘Kinara’.

This couple’s bungalow is located on Gandhigram Road in Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. This bungalow is spread over 5,995 square feet. According to the document, Shilpa Shetty has paid 1.9 crore stamp duty to transfer the flat and this transaction was done on January 21, 2022. On the other hand, a broker in Juhu area says that this transfer has happened according to the market value. The value of around Rs 65,000 square feet runs in this area. This bungalow beach of Shilpa and Raj is located only at a distance of 300 meters.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married on 22 November 2009. Some time ago this couple was often seen together, due to which both always remained in the headlines. At the same time, after the pornography case of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty has not been seen sharing any photos with husband Raj for a long time. Along with this, both also avoid being spotted in public. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has kept distance from social networking sites. He had deleted all social accounts after being implicated in the pornography case.

Recently Raj Kundra was seen at sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. Many contestants of Bigg Boss were also involved in this party. After the party, Raj was seen walking hand in hand with wife Shilpa. A video of which is becoming very viral on social media. Along with this, fans are also commenting fiercely after watching this video.