Raj Kundra cannot leave India without court order: Raj Kundra cannot leave India without court order

Several clauses were imposed on the accused
The order said that several sections of the chargesheet, including 354C, 292, 293, 420, 66E, 67, have been imposed on Raj and accused Ryan Tharap. The court said that the current chargesheet was based on money laundering and was not an offense committed against the accused.
All things in the possession of the investigating officer
The court said Vian Industries’ servers, laptops and mobiles were in the possession of the investigating officer. Therefore, it cannot be said that the evidence can be tampered with. The report of cyber experts is still awaited.
