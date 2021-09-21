Raj Kundra cannot leave India without court order: Raj Kundra cannot leave India without court order

Raj Kundra was granted bail of Rs 50,000 on Monday in a pornography case. Now a copy of his bail order has come to light, according to which Raj cannot leave the country without a court order. In addition, they have to give their address and mobile number. If the address has changed, it will have to be reported to the Crime Branch.

The bail order states that, according to the accused’s case, he committed the crime by mistake and did not play an active role in it. The investigation has been completed and a chargesheet has been filed. The accused are residents of Mumbai and are willing to be present for the production.



Several clauses were imposed on the accused

The order said that several sections of the chargesheet, including 354C, 292, 293, 420, 66E, 67, have been imposed on Raj and accused Ryan Tharap. The court said that the current chargesheet was based on money laundering and was not an offense committed against the accused.



All things in the possession of the investigating officer

The court said Vian Industries’ servers, laptops and mobiles were in the possession of the investigating officer. Therefore, it cannot be said that the evidence can be tampered with. The report of cyber experts is still awaited.