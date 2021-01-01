Raj Kundra casts his film Shamita Shetty: Shamita Shetty casts Raj Kundra movie: Raj Kundra was thinking of launching an app for this movie and was going to make a movie for this app.

In the case of Raj Kundra, who was recently arrested in a pornography case, another accused in the case, Gehana Vashisht, has claimed that he is the sister of his wife Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty. Shetty) was going to make a film. Raj Kundra was thinking of launching an app for the film. Gahana Vasishtha has also said that she wanted to direct the film. Apart from Gehna Vashisht Shamita Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra are also talked about.

Speaking to Navbharat Times Online, Gahana Vashisht said, “I went to Raj Kundra’s office a few days before I went to jail. There, it was revealed that Bollyfam was considering launching a new app. We were planning to do reality shows, chat shows, music videos, comedy shows and general movies on this app. There weren’t going to be bold scenes in these movies. In the meantime we discussed the script. Then I thought of casting Shamita Shetty for one script, Sai Tamhankar for one script and one or two actors. 3-4 days before I was arrested I was thinking of shooting a movie for him. I wanted to direct these films.



After meeting Shamita Shetty, Gahana Vasistha said, ‘I have never met Shamita Shetty. I had sent him the script of the film through Umesh Kamat. My job was just to direct and go on set and direct the film. How much money she is taking and what the conditions are, I had nothing to do with it and I didn’t get stuck in anything. Shamita Shetty discussed the matter with Umet Kamat and she agreed.

Gahana said about Vashishta Kangana Ranaut that if she has so many problems in Bollywood, she should get out of there. She makes a hole in the plate in which she eats. Mahesh Bhatt gave a break to Kangana Ranaut and she is still raising her finger. She often speaks on nepotism and makes her own sister a manager. Gehna Vashisht said about Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra, if it is really a case of obscenity, it should be on both of them.

Jewelry Vashisht claims – I received rape and death threats, the police do not report

Gahana Vashisht has also claimed that the flat at Malvani in Mumbai was illegally occupied. He claims that those who occupied the flat are threatening to kill him and kill and rape him. Gahana Vasishtha said the police also refused to write her complaint in the case. He has all the documents of his flat. He also has the loan documents taken from the bank for this.

