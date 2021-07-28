Raj Kundra had made his future plan, wanted revenue of 1.5 billion and profit of 300 million through porn industry

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is in the news these days. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police a few days ago in a pornography case. He has now been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Many revelations are being made in this matter every day. Crime Branch is probing the case expeditiously.

three year earnings forecast

The Crime Branch has mentioned a power point presentation related to Raj Kundra in its charge sheet. In this, there is a mention of profits from the Bolifem company. When the Hotshot app was shut down by Google and Apple, Raj Kundra told Bollyfame as his plan B. According to the news published in Aaj Tak, this point presentation had predicted earnings for the next three years.

Raj Kundra had changed the phone

According to the Point presentation, the gross revenue in 2021-2022 has been reported as Rs 36,50,00,000. In which the profit is 4, 76, 85,000. The revenue for the year 2022-23 has been reported as Rs 73,00,00,000. In which the profit is 4,76,85,000. At the same time, Gross Revenue in 2023-24 is Rs 146,000,000 and Profit is 30,42,01,400. Earlier it was revealed that Raj Kundra had changed his phone in February after this case came to the fore. He changed his phone as soon as his name was related to this case.

Shilpa did not get clean chit

Apart from this, according to the news agency ANI, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police says that Shilpa Shetty has not yet got a clean chit in the pornography case. Investigation is being done on all angles in the case. Transactions of all accounts are also being checked. Let us inform that along with Raj Kundra, 11 more people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the case of making pornographic films. Let us inform that Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police on 19 July. After which he was sent to judicial custody till July 23. His police custody was then extended till July 27. At the same time, now the court has again sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

