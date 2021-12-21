Raj Kundra on Pornography case- It was a ‘witch hunt’, I do not hide my face in shame | Raj Kundra clarified on pornography case, said- ‘Unfortunately media and family have already accepted the blame’

my silence was considered a weakness

In the statement Raj Kundra said, “After much thought, after reading and seeing many false and irresponsible statements/reports, I feel that my silence has been taken as weakness. I have never been involved in pornography in my entire life.” This whole incident is nothing but a witch hunt. I am ready to face every trial. I have full faith in the judiciary, where truth will prevail.”

family already declared me guilty

He added, “Unfortunately the media and my family have already declared me guilty. Everywhere my human and constitutional rights have been violated, which has caused me immense pain. The trolling negativity and toxic public opinion has been debilitating. Is.”

I’m not one to hide face

Regarding his privacy, Raj Kundra said- “I am not one to hide my face in shame, but I do not want my privacy to be intruded with this constant media trial. My priority has always been my family, at this time nothing else matthers.”

respect my privacy

He concluded by saying, “I believe that every person has the right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking the time to do this and respecting my privacy from now on.”