Raj Kundra Pornography Case: After the arrest of Gehna Vashisth, a special thing happened between Raj Kundra’s PA

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in the porn film case. After the arrest of Raj Kundra, revelations are being made in the case one after the other. Before the arrest of Raj Kundra, actress Gehana Vashistha was arrested in this case on 7 February. After which both of their PAs were also taken into custody. It is being told that Yash Thakur was running a pornography digital platform named NUEFLIKS. Now after the arrest of Raj Kundra, Gehana Vashistha has come to his rescue.

Actress Gehana Vashistha spoke in defense of Raj Kundra

Defending Raj Kundra, Gehana Vashistha had said that bold short films are made on that app and not porn films. Along with this, Gehna had also shown her condolences for Shilpa Shetty and her children. But when Gehana Vashistha was arrested in this case on 7 February. Then the details of the conversation between Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur came to light. In this chat, Yash Thakur and Umesh Kamat were seen expressing surprise over Gehna’s arrest. Let’s teach you what happened in chat.

Both the PAs of Raj Kundra spoke on the arrest of Jewel Vashistha

Yash Thakur: Gehana has been arrested. I need Rs 8 lakh to release him by tonight.

Umesh Kamat: But how to withdraw money from bank? His phone is currently switched off. tell me what you want to do

Yash Thakur: The media has published the news. It is a long battle now.

Umesh Kamat: What’s the name Newflix?

Yash Thakur: No, not now, but if she goes to court, she will take everyone’s name. Hot Shots, yours, Newflix. She must get out, otherwise she doesn’t know how much more trouble it will bring.

During the conversation with Umesh Kamat, Yash Thakur also sends her in the chat for the news of Gehna’s arrest. Seeing which Umesh Kamat says that ‘I am thinking of going to Shimla for a month. I will shoot there.

Yash Thakur: Best of all, if you are safe, I will get peace of mind.

Umesh Kamat: Then I go.

Meanwhile, chats have revealed that actress Gehna Vashisht, Raj Kundra’s PA Umesh Kamat and Yash Thakur were engaged.

Shilpa Shetty’s image had a deep impact

Let us tell you that along with Raj Kundra, his Shilpa Shetty is also being questioned in the Porn Films case. Also, the account of every penny coming in Shilpa’s bank account is being asked. Raj Kundra also runs a company by the name of son Vivaan Kundra. About which also strictly interrogation of Raj Kundra is going on. In this case, the name of Raj Kundra is getting a deep impact on the image of Shilpa Shetty. The actress has been replaced by Karisma Kapoor in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Now Karisma Kapoor will be seen judging the show.

