Raj Kundra pornography case: Raj Kundra seeks bail: Entrepreneur Raj Kundra, accused in the porn film case, filed a bail application in the court on Saturday.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested on July 1. He has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody. Raj Kundra, in his bail application filed through lawyer Prashant Patil, claimed that to date, the prosecutor has no evidence to link the ‘Hotshots’ app to the crime on the basis of law.
According to the complaint, the accused were uploading and streaming pornographic material through the Hotshots app. The bail application also states that there is no allegation in the entire supplementary chargesheet against the present applicant (Raj Kundra) that he was actively involved in the shooting of any video. Whether or not to upload content to the app instead is at the discretion of the artist.
The application states that the contents of the complaint do not disclose any offense against Kundra at first sight. The application alleges that Raj Kundra was wrongly implicated in the case. His name was not in the FIR but the defendant (police) forcibly removed his name in the case.
The petition states that only the agency can give a reason for this but they are being made ‘scapegoats’. It said the probe clearly showed that Raj Kundra was not remotely involved in any of the offenses of making “offensive material”. On Monday, the court will hear Raj Kundra’s bail application.
