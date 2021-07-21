Raj Kundra Pornograpy Case Sagarika Sona says Raj Kundra bluffs girls to do ponography shoots | Raj Kundra Pornograpy Case: Model Revealed, Story Begins With Bikini Shoot; Then do ‘dirty work’

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 for making adult films, he has now been sent to custody till July 23. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. As of now, there is no response from Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty on these allegations. Model Sagarika Sona Suman has given her response on this matter. Sagarika Sona Suman had made serious allegations against Raj Kundra in the past as well.

Earlier also Sagarika Sona Suman had made allegations

In February this year, a video went viral, in which Sagarika Sona alleged that she was asked to give her audition for a web series through a video call. Where three people had demanded a nude audition from him. One of them was Raj Kundra, whose face was not visible. Now once again Sagarika has put forth her side.

Sagarika Sona Suman narrated the whole story of the shoot

In Raj Kundra case, Sagarika Sona revealed how porn videos were made in the name of bold scenes right from the time of audition. Then the girls used to get caught in this whole trap. Nude photoshoots and nude films were made starting with bikini shoots. Many times auditions were taken online, in which Raj Kundra also lived, but did not reveal his identity. Along with this, Sagarika has termed it as a sex racket and sex scandal. Sagarika claims that Raj Kundra takes girls to dirty places and makes bold shoots.

Sagarika Sona Suman is demanding action

Sagarika Sona has demanded strict action against Raj Kundra. At the same time, he has requested the newcomers in the industry not to fall in such a trap. Sagarika says that girls get trapped in all this and then fall into wrongdoings to stay in the industry.

Raj accused of making pornographic films

On the recent case, Mumbai Police said that in February this year, a case of making pornographic films was registered in Mumbai Crime Branch. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case. The commissioner said that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main accused in this racket. The police have got many concrete evidence against him. After this, he was arrested on Monday.

