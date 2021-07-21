Raj Kundra Pornograpy Case till now Shilpa Shetty involvement not found says mumbai police | No evidence found against Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra case

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on the night of July 19 for making and publishing pornography films. Mumbai Police named Raj Kundra as the main accused. arrested in the same case Ryan Tharp Along with this, Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody till July 23. Shilpa Shetty’s name is constantly being tossed in this matter. People are constantly questioning Shilpa Shetty on social media too.

No evidence found against Shilpa Shetty

Soon after the arrest of Raj Kundra, Mumbai Police also started investigation regarding Shilpa Shetty. Till now the police officials have not found any evidence against Shilpa Shetty. According to the news published in ETimes, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Milind Bharambe has issued a statement. It said, ‘We are yet to get any active role of Shilpa Shetty. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact Crime Branch Mumbai and we will take appropriate action.

surfaced whatsapp chat

Let me tell you, the pictures of WhatsApp chat of a group called H accounts went viral on social media. It was claimed that Raj Kundra was also associated with this group. Now another such chat has come to the fore, in which a group named Bolly Fame has also appeared, which has been created on 30 October. It is revealed from the chats of Raj Kundra that Raj Kundra and his team were aware of the police and other threats due to pornography. Along with this, complete preparations were also being done for this. Not only this, his plan B was also ready for this.

Raj accused of making pornographic films

On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police said that in February this year, a case was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch for making pornographic films. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case. The commissioner said that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main accused in this racket. The police have got many concrete evidence against him. After this, he was arrested on Monday.

