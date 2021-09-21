Raj Kundra released from jail: Raj Kundra released after getting bail in pornographic film case

Raj Kundra, the main accused in a porn film-making racket that has been in jail for the past two months, was released from jail on Tuesday. After his release from prison, he appears to be stuck in a crowd, the video of which is in the shadows on social media. A Mumbai magistrate’s court granted him bail on Monday.

It is said that Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S.K. NS Bhajipale has granted bail to Kundra on a bail of Rs 50,000. Kundra’s aide and co-accused Ryan Thorpe was also granted bail. Raj was remanded in judicial custody at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, from where he has now been released.





Kundra had filed a bail application in the court claiming that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the case. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on Monday and his bail was granted.

In the petition, he had said that he was being made a scapegoat. In the petition filed, Raj had said that there was no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed to establish his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film.



In fact, in this case, the Crime Branch team had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj Kundra and three others for making pornographic films and making them on air with the help of some apps. It was only after this that Raj Kundra rushed to the metropolitan court and argued that a practical inquiry into the matter had taken place.

In the petition filed on behalf of Raj, it was said that, first of all, no material proves a crime against him. The application also alleged that Raj Kundra was wrongly named even though his name was not in the FIR and the police had forcibly removed his name in the case.