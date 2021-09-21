Raj Kundra released from jail: Raj Kundra released after getting bail in pornographic film case
Kundra had filed a bail application in the court claiming that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the case. Raj Kundra had filed the bail application in the court on September 18. He had filed a bail application through his lawyer Prashant Patil, which was heard on Monday and his bail was granted.
In the petition, he had said that he was being made a scapegoat. In the petition filed, Raj had said that there was no evidence in the supplementary chargesheet filed to establish his direct involvement in making the alleged offensive film.
In fact, in this case, the Crime Branch team had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Raj Kundra and three others for making pornographic films and making them on air with the help of some apps. It was only after this that Raj Kundra rushed to the metropolitan court and argued that a practical inquiry into the matter had taken place.
In the petition filed on behalf of Raj, it was said that, first of all, no material proves a crime against him. The application also alleged that Raj Kundra was wrongly named even though his name was not in the FIR and the police had forcibly removed his name in the case.
