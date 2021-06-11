Raj Kundra REVEALS his mother had caught his ex-wife and his sister’s husband red handed in compromising situations many times





Raj Kundra is at the moment offended and upset over a throwback video of his ex-wife Kavita accusing Shilpa Shetty of breaking their marriage. The video had resurfaced on the web just some days after his spouse Shilpa celebrated her birthday. Raj had maintained his silence about his divorce for over 12 years now. However the resurfacing of 11-year-old information broke his threshold. Raj has now opened up about his divorce and revealed some surprising particulars about his ex-wife who was apparently dishonest on him with his sister’s husband. Additionally Learn – When Raj Kundra’s efforts to woo Shilpa Shetty did not impress the actress

Raj has claimed that his ex-wife Kavita acquired paid 1000’s of kilos by a newspaper to promote a so-called scandalous story. He mentioned that she was herself liable for their damaged marriage and Kavita blaming Shilpa for it was unfair and uncalled for. He additionally dropped a bomb saying that his mother had caught his ex-wife and his sister’s husband red handed in compromising situations many times. He mentioned that Kavita introduced out the worst in him. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4’s Shilpa Shetty reveals her household has examined optimistic for COVID-19 – view put up

“We had been residing in one home with my mum, dad and my sister and her husband had moved over from India to strive and settle in the UK. She grew very near my ex brother in legislation spending extra and extra time with him particularly once I was out on enterprise journeys. Lots of my household and even my driver would say we sense one thing fishy between these two and I might by no means consider it. I gave my ex spouse the good thing about doubt. I did all the pieces I probably may for either side of the household as a result of for me my aspect or her household is household, a precept I nonetheless observe immediately,” Raj informed Pinkvilla in an interview. Additionally Learn – Harman Baweja Wedding ceremony: From Raj Kundra’s bhangra to Aamir Ali bathing the actor in a drink — watch UNSEEN pics and movies

Raj mentioned that his ex-wife and ex brother-in-law Vansh had been going out for work collectively, assembly and sitting in the identical room. His sister and her husband had moved again to India since issues weren’t comfy residing collectively in the identical home. Throughout this time his sister acquired pregnant.

“One superb day, I acquired a name from my sister in India crying that she discovered a second telephone in her husband’s cabinet which had texts from a UK quantity that spoke about all the pieces from lovey dovey messages to lacking the time they spent and how he’s heartbroken that he couldn’t be together with her. This UK quantity replied saying you might have moved and left me. I miss you, I would like you to return again and many extra graphic messages about their bodily relationship which I don’t need to repeat,” Raj mentioned.

When Raj tried to hint the telephone quantity, he was shocked to know that it was linked to a tower close to my home. At some point when Kavita had gone for buying, Raj discovered the telephone in the toilet hidden in her panty liner field. He was heartbroken to search out out that Kavita was talking and texting his sister’s husband each day. The incident left his sister heartbroken as properly.

Raj then determined to fly to India and convey again his sister and youngsters. Kavita was planning to go dwelling for 30 days with their child woman throughout this time. He dropped Kavita at dwelling with the child and acted regular in entrance of his sister’s in-laws and household as if nothing had occurred. After they took off from India and landed in London, each Raj and his sister despatched SMS to Vansh and Kavita saying it was over.

Raj then moved to courtroom to struggle for his daughter’s custody and after being separated for 9 months, he initiated the divorce proceedings. Later, when Raj met Shilpa by their mutual pals, Kavita heard about it and elevated her divorce calls for.

“She even bought a narrative for tens of 1000’s of kilos to a UK tabloid claiming Shilpa ruined her marriage to the press. As a part of the divorce settlement that bumped into crores, Kavita requested I keep away from our child and that when wanted my daughter would know the place to search out me. It was not honest on the kid I agree however every time we met we fought like cats and canine she introduced out the worst in me and we each agreed our daughter didn’t should be uncovered to this aspect of us each,” Raj mentioned.

Raj additional mentioned that the incident was very onerous on Shilpa however she supported him throughout his emotional time of his life introduced out the most effective in him. Later, his sister Reena and her daughters moved again to UK after she realised that Vansh and Kavita continued to satisfy one another. “After my sister moved again, I used to be tempted to inform the world what had actually occurred however my spouse mentioned let or not it’s you’re in a happier area, transfer on and be the larger man,” he mentioned.

When Raj was requested about if he’s now fearful about Kavita retaliating after studying this interview, he informed TOI, “You possibly can’t retaliate in opposition to the reality particularly when there are many households concerned. I really feel a lot lighter to have the ability to communicate the reality about what actually occurred after so many years! My mother caught my ex-wife and sister’s husband red handed, in compromising situations many times. Two households had been spoiled right here; they didn’t assume twice!”

