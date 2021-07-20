Raj kundra Sherlyn Chopra ponography controvery, Sherlyn accuses raj kundra for bringing her in adult industry | Report! Sherlyn Chopra claims, Raj Kundra used to do dirty work for Rs 30 lakh

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last night. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. Crime Branch of Mumbai Police is taking swift action in this matter. In this case, actresses and models Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have already filed their statements to the Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in his statements.

Sherlyn Chopra has already recorded her statement

Mumbai Police had registered a case in February this year for making and uploading soft pornography related films. On 26 March, Mumbai Police had also taken the statement of Ekta Kapoor in the same case. Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has already recorded the statements of Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey. A case was registered against Raj Kundra in the month of February this year and now the crime branch team has arrested him.

Sherlyn Chopra took Raj Kundra’s name

According to the police, there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra. According to the FIR, in this case, the name of Raj Kundra was taken by Sherlyn Chopra in front of the police. According to the police, Sherlyn Chopra says that it is Raj Kundara who brought her into the adult industry. Sherlyn Chopra used to get a payment of Rs 30 lakh for every project. According to Sherlyn, she has done 15 to 20 such projects.

This Gorakh business used to rule like this

The Mumbai Police Commissioner issued a statement saying that during the investigation it was found that Raj Kundra is the main accused in this racket. The police have got many concrete evidence against him, only after which he was arrested on Monday. Today Mumbai Police will present Raj Kundra in court. Police claim that Raj Kundra, along with one of his relatives, formed a UK-based company and this company gives contracts to many agents for porn films.

