Raj Kundra sister in law Shamita Shetty does confusing tweet ten days after arrest | 10 days after the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty did such a tweet, people immersed in thought

New Delhi: Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. On July 28, the trial court had rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea. Now in the pornography case, many actresses have come out openly against Raj Kundra’s app Hotshots. In this case, Raj Kundra has been accused of making and publishing obscene films. Amidst all this, now Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty has shared a post on Twitter.

Shamita Shetty confused people

With a picture of her, Shamita Shetty wrote, ‘Sometimes the strength within you is not one big burning flame that everyone can see. It’s just a little spark… You got it, keep it up. You cannot control how other people receive your energy. Whatever you say or do, filter everything through the same lens as the personal issue they are going through at the time. Just keep doing your work with as much honesty and love as you can. People are not able to understand the meaning of this tweet of Shamita Shetty. Many Twitter users are seeing this tweet by connecting it to the case of Raj Kundra.

Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. “You got this .. keep going “ .You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the pic.twitter.com/DV9wCy1ZyA — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 29, 2021

lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you . Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible. — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) July 29, 2021

Shamita tweeted for Shilpa

Even before this, Shamita Shetty shared a post for her sister Shilpa Shetty before the release of the film ‘Hungama 2’. Along with the poster of the film, he also wrote a note for the actress. He wrote, ‘All the best my Darling Munki Shilpa Shetty. After 14 years, you are making a comeback with the film Hungama 2. I know you put a lot of effort into this. You have seen many ups and downs in life. I also know that you have overcome all these things by fighting. This time too shall pass. My best wishes to the entire team of Hungama 2.

There was talk of launching Shamita Shetty

Let me tell you, in the past, Jewel Vashisht had revealed that Raj Kundra was about to launch his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. By the way, no response has come from Shilpa Shetty or Shamita Shetty on this subject. Therefore, it cannot be claimed that there is so much truth in the words of Jewel Vashistha. At the same time, Raj Kundra is currently in custody. His bail petition was rejected the previous day.

