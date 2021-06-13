Raj Kundra SLAMS ex-wife Kavita for blaming Shilpa Shetty for their DIVORCE; shares shocking details of her AFFAIR





Businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has reacted to an previous video of ex-wife Kavita, who blamed Shilpa Shetty for their cut up. Raj denied all of the allegations and opened up on his divorce by sharing some shocking revelations. Speaking to PinkVilla, Raj mentioned, "It's saddening just a few days after my spouse's birthday, 11-year-old information goes viral once more citing a half-baked story and perpetually attempting to malign us. There's clearly some agenda. I've maintained my silence for 12 years however sufficient is sufficient now."

He mentioned that she is blaming for Shilpa for her damaged marriage when she herself is the rationale for it. He additionally went to to disclose Kavita had an alleged affair together with his brother-in-law and asserted, "She is blaming a star for her damaged marriage when she herself was the rationale the wedding broke down. She grew very near my ex-brother-in-law, spending an increasing number of time with him, particularly once I was out on enterprise journeys. Many of my household and even my driver would say we sense one thing fishy between these two and I'd by no means imagine it. I gave my ex-wife the profit of doubt. I did every thing I probably may for each side of the household as a result of for me my aspect or her household is household, a precept I nonetheless observe at this time."

Recalling the incident of discovering the messages, which Kavita had despatched to his brother-in-law at the moment, he added, "I recall how heartbroken I used to be and the way I cried and cried fascinated about what I had performed to deserve this. I known as and instructed my pregnant sister the cellphone quantity was Kavita's second secret cellphone and that I used to be going to drop her at her home and that was the tip for me she may determine what she wished to do."

