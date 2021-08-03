Raj kundra to sanjay dutt bollywood stars who have been behind bars

New Delhi. Bollywood celebrities have a long association with controversies. Due to which, even after the immense success of the film, he is caught in such serious allegations, due to which he has been forced to eat the air of jail. This list includes the names of such top actors of the Bollywood industry, whose coin runs on the entire Bollywood industry today. Although he was bailed after spending some time in jail, since then the artist has been continuously avoiding such cases. But there are some artists whose career is completely ruined. Let us tell you about the artists of some such industry.

Raj Kundra

The name of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra comes first in this list. More recently, he was arrested by the police on 19 July 2021 in the case of billionaire businessman Raj Kundra porn filmography. Businessman Raj Kundra is believed to have an important role in HotShots app, Mumbai Crime Branch has raided from office to house to conduct a complete investigation in Raj case. At present, the court has sent Raj to jail for 14 days in judicial custody.

Salman Khan

Bollywood industry’s well-known artist Dambag Khan Salman Khan has also been surrounded by controversies. Due to which he has to make rounds of the police station many times. FIR has been registered against Salman Khan in many cases. Not only this, he had to spend 18 days in jail in the blackbuck case. However, he was released after bail.

Sanjay Dutt

Everyone knows the case of Sanjay Dutt, a well-known artist of Hindi cinema. He has been known for his acting more than less than the controversies. Sanjay Dutt’s name also surfaced in the 1993 Mumbai bombings and he was accused of possessing illegal weapons and due to these allegations, actor Sanjay Dutt was forced to spend a long time in jail. Was.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rising Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been surrounded by more controversies than her films. In the year 2020, she was seen as the main accused in the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and since then she has become a media headline. Not only did Riya Chakraborty’s name come up in the Sushant case, but her family was also accused of various kinds. After which the actress had to stay in jail for 1 month along with her brother in the drug case. However, now both the siblings are out on bail.

Shiney Ahuja

When the career of Hindi cinema’s well-known artist Shiney Ahuja was shining, he was arrested and sent to jail by the police after his maid accused him of rape. After such heinous allegations, Shiney Ahuja’s Bollywood career got completely ruined and now he is living a life of oblivion.

Fardeen khan

Fardeen Khan, who is called the chocolatey hero of Bollywood, has also eaten the air of jail. Fardeen Khan is the son of famous actor Feroz Khan. In 2001, Fardeen Khan was arrested in Nashik for supplying drugs and buying cocaine.

Sooraj Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi’s son Sooraj Pancholi’s career deteriorated as soon as it was made. At the age of 21, Pancholi was accused of many types of allegations against Sooraj, due to which he had to go behind the bars of the jail. Aditya Pancholi was accused of the death of actress Jiah Khan. Jiah Khan’s body was found hanging in her room on June 3, 2013. A week later, she was arrested for abetting her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi’s suicide. After this, in a suicide letter of Jiah Khan, it was written about being exploited by Sooraj Pancholi.

Vijay Raj

Vijay Raj became very famous for his ‘Kawa Biryani’ scene in the film ‘Run’, but he has also been accused of being jailed. When Vijay Raj was present in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of the film ‘Lion’. During that time the entire team had come to the Gondia area for the shoot and all the actors stayed in the hotel ‘Gateway’ here. It was alleged that the actor molested a female artist here. Even before this, Vijay Raj was also arrested in the year 2005 for possessing drugs.