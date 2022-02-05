Raj Kundra transfers properties worth 38.5 Crores to Shilpa Shetty, takes a dig at Bollywood

Shamita’s birthday party

On the other hand, recently Rani Rakhi Sawant has shared a video with Raj Kundra from Shamita Shetty’s birthday party. In which she can be seen calling Shilpa’s husband as her ‘brother’.

bollywood targeted

Responding to Rakhi, Raj Kundra hit out at Bollywood stars saying, “She is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what is right.”

Allegations in pornography case

Significantly, Raj Kundra was arrested for making obscene films and releasing them on the app. In this case, raids were also conducted at his house and office. One after the other, many girls had also accused Raj Kundra of getting him to work in tremendous porn films.

statement was issued

He was acquitted on bail after being in judicial custody for two months. After which he issued a statement. In the statement, he called the whole matter ‘witch-hunt’. He vehemently denies everything that he is associated with in the production or distribution of porn content.

family already declared me guilty

He added, “Unfortunately the media and my family have already declared me guilty. Everywhere my human and constitutional rights have been violated, causing me immense pain. The trolling negativity and toxic public opinion has been debilitating. Is.”

respect my privacy

He concluded, “I am not one to hide my face in shame, but I do not want my privacy to be intruded with this constant media trial. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this time.” I believe that every person has the right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking the time to do this and respecting my privacy from now on.”