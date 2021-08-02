Raj Kundra was Constantly Deleting Data from Laptop and Other Cloud Services | Crime Branch got 68 adult films from laptop, Raj Kundra was constantly destroying evidence

New Delhi: Raj Kundra had filed a writ petition in the High Court calling his arrest illegal. Under whose hearing, the public prosecutor made many revelations and tried to tell with facts, that the arrest of Raj Kundra was absolutely right, and why it was necessary. He told that User Files, E-Mails, Messages, Facetime, Internet Browsing History have been received from Raj Kundra’s laptop, in which subscriber details and different types of tax invoices have also been received.

deleted a lot of data

He told that Crime Branch has got 51 adult movies from Storage Network while 68 adult movies have been received from Raj Kundra’s laptop. Raj Kundra is a British citizen. He had and was continuously destroying many evidences. Would the investigating agency just keep watching them silently while doing all this? Raj Kundra has deleted a lot of iCloud data from iPhone.

Raj was preparing the marketing strategy

The details of Hotshots application have been found in the PPT presentation, in which information about marketing strategy, functions has been found. Apart from this, the script of the film has been found with sexual content. Some emails have been revived. Ryan, Viaan Industries account, Bollyfem takeover have been found in Raj Kundra’s WhatsApp group. The content deleted by accused number 11 Ryan could not be revived.

Raj’s chat with Umesh Kamat

Ryan’s Pradeep Bakshi, who is absconding, has had chats with accused Raj Kundra and accused Umesh Kamat. According to the public prosecutor, Raj Kundra was given 41A notice but he did not accept it. Raj Kundra was not cooperating continuously in the investigation, apart from this, Raj Kundra was also continuously destroying the evidence. Many chats and evidence have been destroyed.

Bollyfame was being brought under Plan B

The Hotshots application whose WhatsApp group was administrated by Raj Kundra was also banned from Google due to pornography content. Their content was defying the guidelines of nudity and sexual content. According to the public prosecutor, after the ban of HotShots, he mentioned the matter of bringing BollyFame under Plan B.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi used to look like this, she will be deceived at first sight

This contestant’s leave from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, fans got angry on Arjun Bijlani

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to