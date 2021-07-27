Raj Kundra was planning to launch new application reveals Gehana Vasisth, about to cast sister-in-law Shamita Shetty | Raj Kundra wanted to make a film with sister-in-law? Big disclosure of ‘Gandii Baat’ fame Gehana Vasisth

New Delhi: Actress Gehna Vasishth, who was the lead actress of the web series ‘Gandi Baat’, was arrested in February this year for being part of a porn racket. She is currently out on bail and has been in the limelight since the arrest of Raj Kundra on July 19. Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for making porn films and releasing them through an application. He is being seen as the ‘mastermind’ in this whole matter.

‘Gandii Baat’ fame actress revealed

Although new twists are being seen in this case every day, but recently a shocking information related to this case has come to the fore. According to a report published in our collaboration website DNA quoting Navbharat Times, Gehna has revealed that Raj Kundra was in the process of launching an application called Bolifem for which he was going to cast his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty. .

This work was to be done after the new application

In the interview, Gehana said, ‘I had gone to his office a few days before his arrest. There I came to know that he is preparing to launch an application called Bollyfem. On this application he was planning to release chat shows, reality shows, music videos and feature films. There was no plan to include bold scenes in it.

Preparations were on to cast Shamita Shetty

Gehna told, ‘We had discussed the script as well. Then we thought of casting Shamita Shetty, Sai Tamhankar and two other actors in one script for other scripts. I was supposed to direct these films and we were doing all these planning a few days before his arrest. Gehna told that she has never met Shamita Shetty and she knows that her main job is to direct films.

